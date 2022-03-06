More than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia: Protest monitor

More than 559 individuals had been detained at protests on Sunday in 21 cities throughout Russia towards President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, in response to an unbiased Russian-based protest monitor.

The OVD-Info protest monitoring group mentioned individuals had been detained at protests together with within the Russian Pacific port metropolis of Vladivostok and the Siberian metropolis of Irkutsk. Opposition activists posted movies displaying protests in different cities.

Reuters was not capable of independently confirm the knowledge. Reuters was unable to succeed in spokespeople for the police in Vladivostok or Irkutsk. Russia’s inside ministry couldn’t be reached for remark.

The inside ministry warned on Saturday that any try to carry unauthorized protests could be prevented and the organizers held to account.

A video posted on social media confirmed a protester on a sq. within the far japanese metropolis of Khabarovsk shouting: “No to war – how are you not ashamed” earlier than two policemen detained him.

Police used loudspeakers to inform a small group of protesters in Khabarovsk: “Respected citizens, you are taking part in an unsanctioned public event. We demand you disperse.”

Riot police break up a small anti-war protest in Moscow. There are scenes like this all through Russia, although nearly all of the inhabitants continues to assist the battle. pic.twitter.com/TRSkdxKzmC — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) March 6, 2022

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had referred to as for protests on Sunday throughout Russia and the remainder of the world towards the invasion launched by Russia on February 24.

About 2,000 individuals attended an anti-war protest in Kazakhstan’s greatest metropolis Almaty, movies posted on social media confirmed. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the posts.

The crowd shouted slogans reminiscent of “No to war” whereas waving Ukrainian flags.

Activists put blue and yellow balloons within the hand of a Lenin statue towering over the small sq. the place the rally befell.

“Because of Putin, Russia now means war for many people,” Navalny mentioned on Friday. “That is not right: it was Putin and not Russia that attacked Ukraine.”

Putin, Russia’s paramount chief since 1999, ordered what he casts as a particular navy operation to defend Russian-speaking communities towards persecution in Ukraine and to forestall the United States from utilizing Ukraine to threaten Russia.

The West has referred to as his arguments a baseless pretext for battle and imposed sanctions that intention to cripple the Russian economic system.

The United States, Britain and another NATO members have provided arms to Ukraine.

Putin’s approval rankings have jumped in Russia for the reason that invasion, in response to Moscow-based pollsters.

Putin’s score rose 6 proportion factors to 70 p.c within the week to February 27, in response to state pollster VsTIOM. The FOM

pollster, which supplies analysis for the Kremlin, mentioned Putin’s score had risen 7 proportion factors to 71 p.c in the identical week.

