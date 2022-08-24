More than 600,000 mail-in ballots requested for Massachusetts primaries

BOSTON – Hundreds of 1000’s of voters in Massachusetts have requested mail-in ballots forward of the Sept. 6 primaries.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s workplace says that as of Tuesday morning, that they had acquired 637,744 requests for mail-in ballots. A complete of 621,473 ballots have been mailed out in response.

Just below 30% (185,594) of these ballots have already been returned.

Election officers are urging voters who requested a mail-in poll to fill them out and ship them again as quickly as doable.

Postal service supply can take as much as seven days, and all ballots should be acquired by 8 p.m. on September 6 to depend.

Anyone who hasn’t already utilized to obtain a mail-in poll can fill out an application online by means of August 29.