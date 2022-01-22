More than 70 dead in fighting after Syria jail attack: Monitor

Fighting raged for a 3rd day Saturday between ISIS and Kurdish forces in Syria after the terrorist group attacked a jail housing extremists, in violence that has claimed over 70 lives, a monitor mentioned.

The assault on the Ghwayran prison within the northern metropolis of Hasakeh is one in every of ISIS’s most vital since its “caliphate” was declared defeated in Syria almost three years in the past.

“At least 28 members of the Kurdish security forces, five civilians and 45 members of ISIS have been killed” within the violence, mentioned Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

ISIS launched the assault on Thursday night time in opposition to the jail housing some 3,500 suspected members of the terrorist group, together with a few of its leaders, mentioned the Observatory.

Hundreds of extremist inmates had since been detained and round 10 have been believed to have escaped, mentioned the Observatory, a Britain-based monitor that depends on sources inside war-torn Syria for its data.

“The exceptional situation continues in and around the prison,” mentioned Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The combating on Saturday morning was going down north of the jail, he added.

ISIS mentioned in an announcement launched by its Amaq information company that its assault on the jail aimed to “free the prisoners.”

ISIS has carried out common assaults in opposition to Kurdish and authorities targets in Syria for the reason that rump of its once-sprawling proto-state was overrun on the banks of the Euphrates in March 2019.

Most of their guerrilla assaults have been in opposition to navy targets and oil installations in distant areas, however the Hasakeh jail break may mark a brand new section within the group’s resurgence.

The Kurdish authorities have lengthy warned they don’t have the capability to carry, not to mention placed on trial, the hundreds of ISIS fighters captured in years of operations.

According to Kurdish authorities, greater than 50 nationalities are represented in various Kurdish-run prisons, the place greater than 12,000 ISIS suspects at the moment are held.

The battle in Syria broke out in 2011 and has since killed near half one million folks and spurred the biggest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.

