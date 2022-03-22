More Than 740,000 GMC SUVs Recalled; Headlights Too Bright

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling greater than 740,000 small SUVs within the U.S. as a result of the headlight beams that may be too vibrant and trigger glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall introduced Tuesday comes after U.S. security regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to keep away from the recall.

The firm is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 by 2017 mannequin years. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections brought on by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with an excessive amount of gentle. The company says this will cut back visibility for different drivers, rising the chance of a crash.

“We are still finalizing an actual remedy for the affected vehicles,” spokesman Dan Flores stated.

Flores didn’t know the way lengthy it will take till the restore is prepared. GM expects to inform homeowners by letter beginning April 23.

The firm says in paperwork that it has just one criticism from a buyer about headlights shining into bushes.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)