More than 800 people arrested, firearms and drugs seized in Gauteng crime operations | News24
Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko led the multi-disciplinary forces of Operation Okae Molao in Gauteng.
PHOTO: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
More than 800 individuals have been arrested over the weekend and unlicensed firearms and medicines have been seized as a part of ongoing Operation Okae Molao and different crime-fighting efforts in Gauteng.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello mentioned provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, led this week’s operations in Yeoville, Johannesburg.
Sello mentioned 239 individuals have been apprehended at roadblocks, throughout stop-and-searches, throughout compliance inspections at liquor shops and throughout the tracing of needed suspects. The relaxation have been arrested within the different districts by regulation enforcement companies that included Metro Police, immigration officers, the neighborhood policing discussion board, Fidelity Security and Tracker.
READ | Drugs and cash seized in Cape Town, eight people arrested
“During these operations, several seizures were made, including liquor from illegal liquor outlets, drugs, dagga and unlicensed firearms,” she added.
She mentioned some obtained fines and have been launched. Others are anticipated to look in courtroom quickly.
Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.
We dwell in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 monthly, you could have entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
prime opinions and a spread of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later as we speak.