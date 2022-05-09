More than 800 people arrested, firearms and drugs seized in Gauteng crime operations | News24

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko led the multi-disciplinary forces of Operation Okae Molao in Gauteng.

More than 800 individuals have been arrested over the weekend and unlicensed firearms and medicines have been seized as a part of ongoing Operation Okae Molao and different crime-fighting efforts in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello mentioned provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, led this week’s operations in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Sello mentioned 239 individuals have been apprehended at roadblocks, throughout stop-and-searches, throughout compliance inspections at liquor shops and throughout the tracing of needed suspects. The relaxation have been arrested within the different districts by regulation enforcement companies that included Metro Police, immigration officers, the neighborhood policing discussion board, Fidelity Security and Tracker.

READ | Drugs and cash seized in Cape Town, eight people arrested

“During these operations, several seizures were made, including liquor from illegal liquor outlets, drugs, dagga and unlicensed firearms,” she added.

She mentioned some obtained fines and have been launched. Others are anticipated to look in courtroom quickly.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.