More than an IRONMAN

More than a Special Olympics Florida athlete and Champion Ambassador, greater than the primary individual with Down syndrome to change into an IRONMAN and touchdown within the Guinness World Records, greater than ending the New York and Boston Marathons, and greater than successful ESPY and Laureus Awards, Chris Nikic was a younger man with huge desires of proudly owning a home, shopping for a automotive, and marrying the love of his life. With laborious work and the assistance of his father Nik, Chris has already achieved two of these targets. Learn how this as soon as self-described, sofa potato goes for his desires, demonstrating true inclusion and slaying naysayers on the similar time!