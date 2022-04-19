More than R70 000 raised for SPCA at Two Oceans Marathon | News24

Some of the runners who ran on this yr’s Two Oceans extremely half marathon.

More than R70 000 has already been raised for the SPCA at this yr’s Two Oceans Marathon.

Dr Colin Marais ran his tenth ultramarathon and for the primary time in a cat costume.

The SPCA has participated within the Two Oceans for the previous 10 years.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has for the tenth time this yr taken on the Two Oceans Marathon to lift much-needed funds.

The animal welfare organisation yearly invitations fellow runners to take part within the half and ultramarathons.

And this yr was no totally different, with a whopping R70 000 already raised as keen runners took up the problem.

Among them had been a medical specialist from the Cape Gate Mediclinic, Dr Colin Marais, who ran his 10th ultramarathon, for the very first time in a cat costume.

The cat costume was particularly designed utilizing breathable, light-weight working materials with a three-quarter shorts made for athletes.

Marais in his cat swimsuit that he ran in at his tenth Ultramarathon this previous weekend. Supplied Supplied Dr Colin Marais ran his tenth Ultramarathon this weekend, it was the primary time he ran in a cat swimsuit. Supplied Supplied

“I started running at the age of nine. Like most athletes, I cultivated the desire to run ‘the big ultra’ early on. It was only in 2010 that I challenged my brother Brian Marais to do the Two Oceans Ultra and Comrades in 2011. Our father, 61, at the time, heard of the challenge and decided to join in. We all completed our first Oceans and Comrades together in 2011 and a true love for running an ultramarathon was born,” Marais added.

Marais mentioned he had adopted slightly woman Jack Russel named Katy from the SPCA in 2009 and since then he had been an awesome supporter of the organisation.

The SPCA had actively participated within the Two Oceans for the previous decade to lift consciousness and funding for the prevention of cruelty to animals.

A complete of 86 runners signed as much as run for group SPCA in 2020, nevertheless, the occasion was cancelled as a result of pandemic.

Despite the cancellation, the organisation nonetheless managed to lift greater than R 150 000.

READ | ‘Animal warriors’ raise more than R300 000 for SPCA at two big Cape Town events

Last yr, the SPCA participated within the Two Oceans Marathon Virtual Charity Challenge with six members elevating a collective quantity of R15 430 with an identical donation from Two Oceans of R15 540, bringing their whole funds raised to R30 970.

This yr 27 runners took half in Run2Heal animals: 4 ultramarathon and 23 half marathon runners.

SPCA runners collaborating within the Two Oceans Marathon. Supplied Supplied

Organisation spokesperson, Natasha Johannes, mentioned the runners had generously dedicated to elevating funds which fits in the direction of the Run2Heal marketing campaign the place each cent raised would instantly impression the SPCA animal hospital and its critically injured/unwell sufferers.

“Because of our team of SPCA athletes, their incredible support and efforts, we will be able to continue offering the life-saving services to many animals who depend upon us,” mentioned Johannes.

The SPCA noticed a mean of 45 000 circumstances per yr, of which greater than 60% had been categorised as average to extreme.

32 000 of those circumstances require medical intervention with remedy prices that may escalate over R850 per animal per day.

“The animal hospital sees an average of 107 cases per day, translating to nearly 14 animals clinically treated every hour. Nearly 80% of all animals admitted to the animal hospital are treated successfully and return home with their owner,” she added.

“At the heart of this significant caseload, the hospital, our veterinarians, and animal welfare assistants demonstrate the capability to oversee, manage and execute high volume operations without compromising quality,” Johannes added.

This yr marked the primary time the 2 races had been run individually for well being and security causes, as beforehand, the Two Oceans ultramarathon and half marathon races had been held on the identical say.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.