More US politicians visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
Taipei: A delegation of American politicians is visiting Taiwan simply 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.
Beijing responded to Pelosi’s go to by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air round Taiwan.
The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as a part of a go to to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan mentioned.
They will meet senior leaders to debate US-Taiwan relations, regional safety, commerce, funding and different points.
A Taiwanese broadcaster confirmed video of a US authorities aircraft touchdown Sunday at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with overseas governments.
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong initially refused to endorse Pelosi’s journey and mentioned: “All parties should consider how they contribute to de-escalating current tensions.”
But after China’s navy response escalated she then accused Beijing of being “disproportionate and destabilising”.