More US politicians visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

Taipei: A delegation of American politicians is visiting Taiwan simply 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.

Beijing responded to Pelosi’s go to by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air round Taiwan.

Aircraft of the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conduct joint fight coaching workout routines across the Taiwan Island final week. Credit:Xinhua/AP

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as a part of a go to to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan mentioned.

They will meet senior leaders to debate US-Taiwan relations, regional safety, commerce, funding and different points.