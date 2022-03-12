More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion

U.S. troopers are persevering with to deploy to Europe, becoming a member of 1000’s already despatched abroad to help NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

SAVANNAH, Ga. — U.S. troopers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, becoming a member of 1000’s already despatched abroad to help NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

About 130 troopers from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, third Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah earlier than marching outdoors and boarding their chartered flight. It departed amid gray skies and rain.

Republican U.S. Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, of Pooler, Georgia, was amongst these in attendance. He was seen “fist-bumping” lots of the troopers as they boarded the aircraft.

The battalion’s troopers are along with the estimated 3,800 troopers from the Army’s third Infantry Division who’ve deployed in current weeks from close by Fort Stewart, mentioned Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder, the division’s spokesperson.

Spec. Danton Belucio, who has served within the Army for 3 years, mentioned he appeared ahead to occurring his first deployment.

“I’ve always wanted to actually go on one to do something different,” he mentioned. “It makes me feel like I’m helping somebody.”

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the third Infantry’s commander, mentioned not too long ago that troopers are being instructed to organize for six months abroad, although deployments may very well be lenghtened or shortened per developments in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 complete service members from varied U.S. bases to Europe, with a few thousand extra already stationed overseas shifting to different European nations.

The troopers’ mission is to coach alongside army items of NATO allies in a show of drive aimed toward deterring additional aggression by Russia. The Pentagon has burdened U.S. forces aren’t being deployed to combat in Ukraine.

Belucio, 24, of Orlando, Florida, mentioned he was not nervous in any respect about taking part within the mission.