More voices join Congress’ calls for Biden to give Ukraine fighter jets

Several members of Congress are calling on the Biden administration to assist facilitate the switch of fighter jets to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a plea to lawmakers on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Sunday that the U.S. is contemplating sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decides to ship fighter jets to Ukraine.

“We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes,” he mentioned Sunday, in line with Reuters.

In an interview on CBS‘ Face the Nation on Sunday, Blinken additionally mentioned that the U.S. is giving a “green light” to NATO international locations that need to present jets to Ukraine. However, no agreements between the U.S. or different international locations concerning the facilitation of planes has been introduced.

Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, mentioned he’s pushing the administration to assist Poland switch jets to the invaded nation, throughout a Sunday look on CNN‘s State of the Union.

“I strongly urged the secretary of state yesterday to complete this transaction. You know, the Ukrainians can fly Russian MiGs. But then Poland wants a back order, and that may be possibly F-16s,” he mentioned.

The requires the Biden administration to assist present Ukraine with fighter jets have been bipartisan. On Saturday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, despatched a letter to President Joe Biden about the necessity to “resupply” and “replenish” the Ukrainian Armed Forces with deadly defensive tools and plane.

“We strongly urge you to continue working alongside our allies to explore all feasible options to expedite the urgent transfer of aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force. Time is of the essence and the Ukrainian Armed Forces desperately need the aircraft that our allies may be willing to provide, if given the appropriate reassurances,” they wrote.

The lawmakers mentioned they had been “committed” to “providing additional authorities and appropriations” to finance the switch.

After the dialogue with Zelensky on Saturday, different legislators together with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, backed Zelensky’s call for more planes.

“President Zelensky made a desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine. These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer,” Schumer mentioned.

Other congressional leaders together with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell haven’t publicly weighed in on the difficulty.

On Friday, a day earlier than Zelensky’s dialog with lawmakers, Representative Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, requested the Biden administration “to consider transferring additional military systems to Ukraine such as A-10 aircraft to counter Putin’s armored assault.”

“There is widespread agreement that providing direct air support puts us at war with Russia, but we can provide aircraft as Zelensky has asked,” she mentioned in an announcement.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark, however didn’t obtain a response earlier than publication on Sunday afternoon.