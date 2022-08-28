More weapons will not make the world any safer

McGuinness confirmed how Morrison’s incompetence saved us from his thirst for energy and lack of social imaginative and prescient. All of that makes a powerful argument for him to resign. He just isn’t able to representing anybody apart from himself. His resignation is not going to repair the ethical blindness of his supporters, however it’ll sign a dedication to strive more durable. His sycophants want to seek out new pastures. Mark Porter, New Lambton There’s hope for McGuinness in spite of everything. One day, she may even vote Labor. Miracles do occur. Just ask Scotty from advertising and marketing. Graham Lum, North Rocks I didn’t suppose it potential to ever contemplate “luck” a part in Morrison’s prime ministership, however McGuinness has satisfied me in any other case. Let’s hope that she is correct and the debacle is recognised for what it was by those that have to heed it most. Our Westminster system needs to be held expensive and fiercely protected. Otherwise, as McGuinness factors out, the slippery slope that Donald Trump has created for democracy within the US might simply be recreated right here. Donna Wiemann, Balmain Elgin Marbles belong in Greece You don’t have to be “a proud philhellene” to assist David Hill and hundreds of thousands extra in looking for the return of the magnificent fifth century BC Elgin Marbles to Greece (“A great historical wrong may soon be rectified”, August 27). Their creation was supervised by the sensible sculptor Phidias, whose statue of Zeus at Olympia was one of many Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The elimination of the marbles by Lord Elgin was, because the poet Lord Byron charged, vandalism. Former UK PM Boris Johnson has opposed their return by arguing their elimination was authorized. When he lastly exits the political scene although, it’d but be potential to steer the Tory authorities to behave honourably by lastly returning what so many suppose was stolen. Ron Sinclair, Windradyne

Elgin marbles in London Credit:Shutterstock On a go to to the British Museum some years in the past, I requested an attendant the place the “Elgin sculptures” have been positioned. He appeared to do not know what I used to be speaking about. Obviously, many British folks, and a substantial variety of vacationers, cross the sculptures regularly with out a lot thought of the civilisation that they signify. Of course they need to be returned to their rightful homeowners. In the method of correcting that mistaken accomplished to the Greek folks we must always mirror on the nice legacy of the traditional Hellenic civilisation. It not solely bequeathed to us nice philosophical concepts, but additionally the seeds of the democratic model of presidency many people within the West get pleasure from at this time. The return of those timeless artistic endeavors needs to be accompanied by the acknowledgment of our nice debt to historic Greek thinkers. Derrick Mason, Boorowa It is fantastic to learn of David Hill’s optimism re the Elgin Marbles being returned to Greece. Sadly, there was injury accomplished when Elgin’s staff eliminated them from the Parthenon pediment. Some needed to be blasted off, and a few sawn into segments that might be manhandled. Then, those who survived the journey to England have been “cleaned” with wire brushes. However, there’s a place within the new Museum on the Acropolis ready for them, so hopefully it is not going to be too lengthy earlier than they’re again the place they belong. Elaine Murray, Artarmon You don’t should be a philhellene like David Hill to know the time is correct for the Parthenon to be returned to their fatherland, Athens. These sculptures are a part of Greece’s cultural heritage and identification. After greater than 200 years, it’s time they have been returned dwelling. Con Vaitsas, Ashbury Spare the messenger

Yes, George Megalogenis (“Send in the cleaners, spare us the overkill”, August 27), robo-debt was a shame and ruined many lives. The victims should be heard however the public servants can’t be blamed. They have been following directions. Find the true culprits within the former authorities and throw the e-book at them in the event that they acted illegally. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach No competitors Hooray for Andrew Leigh’s work on oligopolies’ unhealthy impact on productiveness and actual wages (“Business does not need an easy ride”, August 27). It is time the federal government took on their nefarious practices, together with excessive mark-ups due to lack of competitors. Andrew Macintosh, Cromer Train guards needed Your correspondent (Letters, August 27) asks what security subject is inflicting bother on the trains. If it’s about guards on trains, I’m all for them. They assist maintain passengers secure. I hope that the place guards have been faraway from trains (“automated”) there are precise people on stations who’re paid to handle passengers. This is commonly not the case for City railway stations, so we’d like practice guards. Even if the practice union officers are involved about preserving jobs, relatively than public security, public security is a relatively pleasing by-product of using practice guards. Carmen Jarrett, Leichhardt

Your correspondent asks what the “real problem” is. The drawback is that the guard can’t verify the platform earlier than departure, because the cameras have inadequate protection and the doorways are locked. I doubt whether or not anybody in authorities has ever been accountable for a practice (properly, not since Chifley anyway) both as driver or guard, so I’ll imagine the crews’ story. Dave Horsfall, North Gosford As the practice disruptions have been dragging for a lot too lengthy with no resolution in sight, I counsel Dominic Perrottet appoint himself as Transport Minister to repair the issue. Peng Ee, Castle Cove Cheers for Chandler What very reassuring information that the NSW Building Commissioner, David Chandler, has been persuaded to remain in his position (“State abandons exit plan as it stands by its building man”, August 27). For these within the course of of shopping for an off-the-plan property, Chandler is a fearless man of integrity decided to enhance slack requirements and to weed out corruption. His potential departure would have been an ideal loss for individuals who depend on the very best of constructing requirements to guard their housing funding and future safety. Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl Double offence

The medication have been discovered within the headlights of the imported car. Credit:NSW Police Anyone utilizing an angle grinder to chop open a traditional Bentley deserves all of the courts can throw at them (‴⁣⁣Staggering’: Police make Australia’s biggest ice bust”, August 27). Frank McGrath, Bulli Buzz off In our cool, moist, nearly sunless winter within the Central West, the blowflies have saved a low profile, (Letters, August 27) however go away a door open for a minute and some hardy people will all the time shortly take benefit. Alynn Pratt, Grenfell Name calling

I recall the times after I celebrated many Christenings (Letters, August 27). I bear in mind baptising a little bit woman with the title Harley. What a stunning title, I believed. I used to be not impressed with the title of her brother she was being baptised with. He was Davidson. Michael Walsh, Croydon When my mom was pregnant she declared she was carrying a boy, so I used to be named Kevin. When I used to be born a woman my dad and mom have been at a loss, in order that they requested the girl within the subsequent mattress her title. She replied “Janet”, they mentioned “That’ll do.” Janet Griffin, Breakfast Point My dad and mom, in all probability unaware of the Hunter Valley city, gave me, in 1946, the names Raymond Terrence. Years later I used to be awarded a Diploma in Education from Sydney University as Raymond Terrace Morgan, which I treasure. Ray Morgan, Maroubra My father and his siblings have been born between 1909 and 1915. Their dad and mom gave them four-letter names in order that they wouldn’t be abbreviated. But sure, Esma, Eric and Ilma grew to become Es, Ec and Il. Their dad and mom gave up and referred to as their dwelling ESERIL. Chris Sinclair, West Pennant Hills The digital view

Online remark from one of many tales that attracted probably the most reader suggestions yesterday on smh.com.au

Crossbenchers urge Labor to scrap stage three tax cuts

From longblack: Stage 3 tax cuts should be scrapped. Time for an entire reform of the tax system on this nation. Labor will achieve the respect and assist of the neighborhood – properly, most of it – in the event that they take this daring step and introduce equity into the system.