More weight has been given to the theory Simon Nellist’s wetsuit gave him a seal-like appearance

A vital peice of clothes donned by Simon Nellist earlier than every of his ocean swims may present solutions to why the shark attacked him.

An upsetting concept behind this week’s deadly shark assault in Sydney has shed new mild on why the good white might have focused British swimmer Simon Nellist.

Mr Nellist was set on near Buchan Point in Little Bay, within the metropolis’s southeast, on Wednesday afternoon whereas he educated for the Malabar Magic Ocean Swim.

Unlike different swimmers who commonly swam the channel from Little Bay to Malaba nevertheless, the 35-year-old would at all times put on a wetsuit, regardless of the water being comparatively heat.

It’s now been steered the four-and-a-half metre shark mistook Mr Nellist in his black ensemble as a seal – an animal usually gorged on by sharks as soon as a day.

Local swimmer Barbara stated she typically greeted Mr Nellist, who travelled to the bay from his dwelling in Wolli Creek about 10km away, on his common visits to the bay.

The 85-year-old may simply spot him as a result of he was the one one who wore a wetsuit.

“He always wore a wetsuit, but the water here is quite warm and no one else really wears one,” she instructed Daily Mail Australia.

Barbara stated she remained dedicated to her swimming ritual regardless of the assault.

“There’s one fatal attack in 60 years so it doesn’t put you off, and I’m not going to be around in 60 years.”

Expert Lawrence Chlebeck stated that the ferocious shark in all probability mistook Mr Nellist for a seal when it staged its brutal vertical assault.

Sydney University educational and creator of the e-book Flaws: Shark Bites and Emotional Public Policymaking, Dr Chris Pepin-Neff, instructed information.com.au that assaults of this magnitude have been “incredibly rare” and the sufferer was focused by a “particularly nasty shark”.

“There have probably been only 10 or 12 attacks of this kind in the last 30 years in the entire world,” stated Dr Pepin-Neff, who has beforehand urged towards the overuse of the time period “shark attack” for all human-shark encounters.

“I would compare it to something like the full consumption attack on the 17-year-old South Australian surfer Jevan Wright in 2001.”

Mr Wright was attacked by a shark as he returned to shore close to Port Lincoln. He and his board have been dragged out to sea along with his stays by no means discovered.

Dr Pepin-Neff stated that in contrast to Wednesday’s assault most interactions between sharks and people have been transient as a result of we have been insufficient prey, in contrast to a bigger seal as an illustration.

“It’s not crazy for sharks to bite humans thinking we might be prey,” he stated.

“They test out things all the time. But 80 per cent of incidents are hit-and-run. Sharks will recognise humans as a ‘biological failure’ as we take more energy than we give so we are not a prey item. It’s a bite and release.”

In reality most fatalities in Australia from sharks are on account of blood loss from a single chew after the fish has departed fairly than unsurvivable accidents from a number of bites.

Dr Pepin-Neff stated it wasn’t clear why this shark ought to act on this out-of-character method, however all sharks have been totally different and had totally different temperaments. It was attainable on this case starvation had led it to behave extra ferociously.

The final deadly assault in Sydney was in 1963, when actress Marcia Hathaway died after being bitten whereas standing in Middle Harbour.

Smart drum strains have been established from Little Bay to Long Bay within the wake of the diving teacher’s dying in an effort to find the shark.

The animal nevertheless was greater than seemingly lengthy gone, Marine scientist Vanessa Pirotta stated.

“Shark incidences like this are rare and uncommon,” she instructed ABC News, including it was possible “we will never see it [the shark] again”.

“It’s not every day that we see an animal of this size off our beaches, but it is possible … These animals are capable of large geographical movements and we will see them from time to time.”

Dr Pirotta stated it was attainable the shark had been drawn to the world by ocean currents.

“Or simply this animal may have just been passing through the area and unfortunately, in this case, has had a negative interaction with a human,” she stated.

Tributes have flooded the web following the dying of Mr Nellist, who was on account of marry the “girl of his dreams” later this yr after their ceremony was known as off final yr on account of Covid.

A good friend of Mr Nellist revealed he “fell in love” with Australia after going travelling about six years in the past, following two years within the Royal Air Force (RAF).

He grew up in Penzance, in england’s southwest, however had not been again for a number of years.

One of the swimmer’s heartbroken associates, Della Ross, instructed Seven News: “Everything that is connected to Simon is connected to the ocean.

“The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the people who make this earth lighter.

“He loved the water, he loved diving.”