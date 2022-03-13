Morgan Stanley Cuts India’s GDP Forecast To 7.9% For 2022-23

Morgan Stanley has minimize India’s GDP forecast to 7.9% for 2022-23

New Delhi:

Higher oil costs because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine battle, tighter monetary situations and commerce will impression India’s GDP within the forthcoming monetary yr of 2022-23, Morgan Stanley has mentioned, whereas reducing the expansion forecast by 50 foundation factors to 7.9 per cent.

Further, it has raised retail inflation projection to six per cent and expects present account deficit to widen to three per cent of GDP.

“Even as we expect the cyclical recovery trend to continue, we expect it to be softer than we previously projected,” it mentioned in a report, including that “we believe that the ongoing geopolitical tensions exacerbate external risks and impart a stagflationary impulse to the economy”.

India is affected by means of three key channels – larger costs for oil and different commodities; commerce, and tighter monetary situations, influencing enterprise/funding sentiment.

“Building in higher oil prices, we trim our F23 GDP growth forecast 50bps, to 7.9 per cent, lift our consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast to 6 per cent, and expect the current account deficit to widen to 10-year high of 3 per cent of GDP,” it mentioned.

India is 85 per cent depending on imports to satisfy its oil wants and the latest spurt in worldwide oil costs, which pushed charges to a 14-year excessive of $140 per barrel earlier than retracting, will end result within the nation paying extra for the commodity. Also, larger costs will end in inflationary stress.

The key channel of impression for the economic system shall be larger cost-push inflation, feeding into broader value pressures, which can weigh on all financial brokers – households, enterprise, and authorities.

Regarding India’s publicity to macro stability dangers, Morgan Stanley mentioned at the same time as macro stability indicators are anticipated to worsen, lack of home imbalances and give attention to bettering the productiveness dynamic will assist to mitigate dangers.

“As such, we do not expect that fiscal or monetary policy will need to tighten disruptively to manage macro stability risks. The risk would stem from a further sustained rise in oil prices, leading to quick deterioration in macro stability and currency volatility,” it mentioned.

The brokerage anticipated a repo charge hike within the June assembly of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial coverage committee.

“But we now expect the April policy to mark the process of policy normalization with a reverse repo rate hike. However, if the RBI were to delay its normalisation process, the risk of disruptive policy rate hikes would rise. We see less room for fiscal policy stimulus to support growth given high deficit and debt levels – we see a possibility of a modest fuel tax cut and reliance on the national rural employment program as an automatic stabilizer,” Morgan Stanley mentioned.

The report noticed upside dangers of 0.5 per cent of GDP to the fiscal deficit goal of 6.4 per cent of GDP for 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

“We see risks skewed to the downside for growth and to the upside for inflation and the CAD. Again, the key risk would be a sharp and sustained rise in oil prices, exacerbating macro stability concerns and leading to disruptive monetary tightening. Further, risks could arise if global growth conditions weaken further, which would impair India’s export and capex cycle,” the company famous.