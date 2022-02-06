Moroccan boy who fell into well died before rescuers reached him

A small boy trapped in a effectively in northern Moroccan for 5 days died earlier than rescuers managed to achieve him late on Saturday, two authorities officers stated.

Rayan Awram, aged 5, fell into the effectively at his village of Ighara within the hills close to Chefchaouen on Tuesday, triggering a

enormous rescue effort that engrossed the nation.

Rescuers lastly managed to retrieve his physique late on Saturday after eradicating a lot of the adjoining hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the effectively.

King Mohammed despatched condolences to his mother and father, an announcement carried by state media reported.

