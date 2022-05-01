Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize ISIS veterans

Morocco’s jail authority has been providing “de-radicalization” coaching since 2017 to former ISIS fighters and others convicted of terrorism offenses

As a combatant for the ISIS who left his native Morocco to hitch what he felt was a holy struggle in Syria, Mohsin says he noticed all of the horrors of warfare. “A terrifying experience,” he says.

Now a prisoner, the 38-year-old claims he’s not the fanatic he was then, enraged with a murderous hatred for non-Muslims. Captured in Turkey and extradited to Morocco, he’s serving a 10-year jail time period on terrorism fees.

Now the previous fighter has graduated with 14 different prisoners convicted of terror offenses from a Morocco de-radicalization program which may make them extra eligible for an early launch.

The Associated Press and different media had been invited to look at their commencement ceremony Thursday in a jail in Sale close to the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and to interview some prisoners beneath monitored and managed circumstances.

Prison administration officers picked out three males they mentioned had been keen to be interviewed. Officials stipulated that the inmates shouldn’t be recognized by their full names and that their faces mustn’t be proven, citing privateness causes.

But jail officers didn’t hearken to the interviews or intervene to close down media strains of questioning or inmates’ solutions.

The 15 inmates in crisp shirts and trousers stood solemnly for Morocco’s nationwide anthem and had been handed certificates.

Prison officers mentioned the de-radicalization program consisted of three months of lessons in jail on faith, legislation and economics, and that inmates additionally acquired coaching on easy methods to begin a enterprise.

These most up-to-date graduates had been the ninth batch for the reason that program began in 2017.

Moulay Idriss Agoulmam, the director of social-cultural motion and prisoner reintegration at Morocco’s jail administration, mentioned this system is fully voluntary and works with inmates “to change their behavior and improve their life path.”

“It enables prisoners to form an awareness of the gravity of their mistakes,” he mentioned.

Graduating from this system doesn’t make inmates routinely eligible for early launch, however does improve their possibilities of getting a royal pardon or a diminished sentence.

That’s been the case for simply over half of this system’s 222 graduates up to now, the jail administration says. Since 2019, the coaching has additionally been supplied to girls convicted beneath Morocco’s Anti-Terrorism Act. Ten girls have graduated up to now — all of them since launched, together with eight with pardons.

Called “Moussalaha,” which means “reconciliation” in Arabic, this system is obtainable to prisoners who’ve demonstrated a readiness to disavow extremism.

Mohsin mentioned he left to struggle in Syria in 2012. A college dropout as a teen, he mentioned he “was virtually illiterate and couldn’t discern good from bad.”

He mentioned he was radicalized by individuals who confirmed him extremist movies “about the divine obligation to battle those who don’t follow Islamic principles and to murder non-Muslims.”

In Syria, “I saw massacres, rapes, and thefts,” he mentioned. “I concluded after a time that the fight being conducted in the name of Islam had nothing to do with our religion.”

He escaped to Turkey in 2018 and was detained for a yr there earlier than being extradited to Morocco.

He says he has now disavowed extremism.

“That period of my life has passed,” he mentioned.

Numerous Moroccans have traveled to Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to hitch extremist teams. Morocco has additionally skilled a number of assaults itself. Five suicide assaults in Casablanca in 2003 killed 33 individuals. In 2011, an explosion destroyed a restaurant in Marrakech, killing 17 individuals, most of them overseas vacationers.

Al Mustapaha Razrazi, a medical psychologist and member of this system’s scientific committee, mentioned amongst 156 individuals who have been launched after attending the programs, only one has been caught committing against the law once more.

That particular person was convicted of a non-terrorism-related offense, he mentioned.

