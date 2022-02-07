Moroccans say farewell to boy who died in well: ‘The son of us all’

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their remaining respects on Monday to the Moroccan boy who died on Saturday after days-long effort to rescue him from a effectively that transfixed the nation and lots of overseas.

Five-year-old Rayan Awram fell into the effectively in Ighran village on Tuesday. His physique was lastly pulled out late on Saturday after rescuers excavated a lot of an adjoining hillside after which tunneled towards the underside of the effectively.

Hundreds of mourners climbed the hilly, unpaved highway resulting in the cemetery in Ighran, close to Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, the place they waited for hours for the funeral to look at the Muslim burial rituals.

“I am over 50-years-old and never seen as many people in a funeral. Rayan is the son of us all,” one villager mentioned.

There had been so many mourners that they might not all match into the village cemetery and prayer website. Two giant tents had been erected in entrance of the grieving household’s home the place mourners might cease to supply condolences.

“Rayan’s death has renewed faith in humanity as people in different languages and from different countries express solidarity,” one other villager mentioned.

On Saturday, condolences to the mother and father additionally got here from King Mohammed VI, Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and different notables.

Egyptian and Senegalese soccer gamers held a minute of silence on Sunday earlier than the kickoff of the ultimate of the African Cup of Nations soccer event.

Rescuers had labored ceaselessly at fixed threat of triggering a landslide of their in the end fruitless effort to tug out the kid alive.

“I am very sad. We spared no effort to reach the boy alive. We excavated around the clock in five days what could have taken weeks,” a volunteer digger, Ali Sahraoui, instructed reporters on the funeral.

