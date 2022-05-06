Morocco arrests ISIS suspect in joint probe with US

Moroccan police mentioned Friday they’d arrested a suspected ISIS group member, in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, who was implicated in plotting “acts of terrorism.”

The announcement got here forward of the opening subsequent Wednesday within the Moroccan metropolis of Marrakesh of a convention of member nations within the US-led coalition in opposition to ISIS.

The suspect, based mostly within the kingdom’s northeastern Berkane area, was implicated within the “preparation of a terrorist plot aimed at delivering a serious blow to public order,” Morocco’s counterterrorism police, the Central Office of Judicial Research, mentioned in a press release.

“The outlines of his terrorist conspiracy were unmasked on the basis of research and technical investigation carried out jointly with the FBI,” it added.

This operation “is further evidence of the persistent dangers of the terrorist threat that hangs” over Morocco and “the importance of bilateral cooperation… with the United States in the fight against terrorism.”

The suspect, a 37-year-old engineer, “ran a closed user group dedicated to extremist goals and projects and aimed at recruiting and drawing in sympathizers,” the assertion mentioned.

His goal was to hold out assaults in opposition to Moroccan and international dignitaries on Moroccan soil, it alleged.

Morocco has been spared the extremist violence that has shaken different Middle East and North African nations lately however the safety companies recurrently report arrests of suspects in operations concentrating on militant cells.

Since 2002, the police say they’ve arrested greater than 3,500 suspects in terrorism-linked circumstances.

