Morocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque

Morocco condemned on Saturday the Israeli raid on al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem saying the escalation undermines peace efforts.

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the most recent outbreak in a latest upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide again to wider battle.

“This blatant attack and systematic provocation during the holy month of Ramdan…. will stoke hatred and extremism and undermine chances to revive the peace process in the region,” Morocco’s overseas ministry stated in an announcement.

Morocco, whose king chairs the al-Quds Committee on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), resumed diplomatic ties with Israel in December 2020.

