Morocco prosecutors seek double jail time for journalist on appeal

Moroccan prosecutors have requested the utmost sentence of 10 years in prison for journalist Soulaimane Raissouni as he appeals in opposition to a five-year jail time period for indecent assault.

The 49-year-old former editor of the now-defunct Akhbar Al Yaoum is one in all a number of journalists important of Morocco’s authorities to have been jailed for intercourse crimes.

Raissouni was arrested in May 2020 after a younger LGBTQ activist pressed expenses in opposition to him.

He has at all times maintained his innocence and says he was prosecuted “because of his opinions.”

After he was detained, he held a 122-day starvation strike, lacking a lot of his preliminary trial.

The prosecution instructed the courtroom in Rabat on Monday that “the evidence irrefutably proves Mr Raissouni’s guilt” and requested for the utmost sentence in opposition to him.

Raissouni, who was within the courtroom, didn’t react.

The proof consists of an audio recording that has not been made public.

The plaintiff has requested for the unique five-year jail time period to face and for damages of as much as 500,000 dinars (47,000 euros).

Raissouni’s protection reaffirmed his innocence and known as for his conviction to be quashed.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) stated his unique trial was “tainted by irregularities.”

Moroccan authorities insist his trial was truthful and that the fees don’t have anything to do along with his journalism.

Since 2019 two different Moroccan journalists, Omar Radi and Taoufik Bouachrine, have been sentenced to jail phrases for sexual assaults which they denied.

Radi was additionally sentenced for espionage.

Morocco stands at 136 out of 180 in RSF’s world press freedom rating of nations.

The trial is ready to renew on February 7.

