Europe
Morocco recalls Tunisia ambassador over Western Sahara
Morocco recalled its ambassador to Tunisia on Friday after
Tunisian President Kais Saied obtained the top of the Polisario
Front motion that’s in search of independence for Western Sahara, a
territory Morocco regards as its personal, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Morocco mentioned Tunisia’s resolution to ask Brahim Ghali to a
Japanese growth summit for Africa that Tunis is internet hosting this
weekend was “a grave and unprecedented act that deeply hurts the
emotions of the Moroccan folks”.