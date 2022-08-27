Morocco recalls Tunisia ambassador over Western Sahara

Morocco recalled its ambassador to Tunisia on Friday after

Tunisian President Kais Saied obtained the top of the Polisario

Front motion that’s in search of independence for Western Sahara, a

territory Morocco regards as its personal, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Morocco mentioned Tunisia’s resolution to ask Brahim Ghali to a

Japanese growth summit for Africa that Tunis is internet hosting this

weekend was “a grave and unprecedented act that deeply hurts the

emotions of the Moroccan folks”.