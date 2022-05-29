Europe
Morocco seizes 1.5 tonnes of cannabis
Moroccan Navy has seized 1.5 tonnes of hashish off the
northwestern metropolis of Tangier, state information company MAP reported
Saturday, citing a army supply, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
The Navy’s coastguard foiled the smuggling try of a ship on
Friday throughout a patrol, and handed the unlawful substance over to
the Royal Gendarmerie beneath the process, MAP stated.
Morocco stays one of many world’s largest producers of hashish
resin, regardless of a decade of efforts to wipe out marijuana farming,
in accordance with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.