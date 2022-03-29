Morrison a ‘bully’ who’s not fit to PM, outgoing Liberal Senator says

“His actions conflict with his portrayal as a man of faith; he has used his so-called faith as a marketing advantage,” she mentioned. “We learnt the leader his Hillsong Church group was a mentor to Morrison … Houston recently stood down as head of Hillsong because he was charged with sexual offences,” she mentioned. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his spouse Jenny with Hillsong Church Pastor Brian Houston. “It is noteworthy that in the past, Houston flew top cover for his paedophile father,” she mentioned, in feedback protected by Parliamentary privilege. Mr Houston resigned as a global senior pastor after he was discovered to have breached Hillsong’s ethical code in his behaviour with two girls.

He had beforehand stepped other than church management roles to battle charges of concealing information which will have been materials to the prosecution of his father Frank Houston. Loading Mr Morrison, who praised Mr Houston in his maiden speech and tried to have him invited as an official guest at a state dinner at the White House in the US in 2019, immediately sought to distance himself from his mentor, saying he had not been a member of Hillsong in 15 years. “Morrison is not interested in the rules-based order, it is his way or the highway – an autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass,” she mentioned. Senator Fierravanti-Wells additionally claimed to pay attention to a number of statutory declarations testifying {that a} candidate initially beat Mr Morrison for preselection in Cook earlier than it was overturned.