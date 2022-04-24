Morrison, Frydenberg say Labor ad targeting Gladys Liu is racist

But Penny Wong, Labor’s international affairs spokeswoman and who’s from a Chinese-Malaysian background, mentioned the advert raised reliable questions. “There were a number of these issues raised a few years ago in parliament and I remember my then [Coalition] counterpart … accusing me and others of attacking [Liu] because of her ethnic heritage, which is not the case,” she mentioned.

“I think there were questions that she should have answered then and it is legitimate for those to be answered.”

Foreign coverage and nationwide safety have emerged as a fault line through the election marketing campaign. The opposition has attacked the Coalition for failing to make use of diplomatic stress to cease Solomon Islands signing a pact with China that would permit the superpower to determine a navy base near Australia, calling it the “worst failure of Australian foreign policy in the Pacific” in virtually 80 years.

Last week The Age spoke to dozens of voters in Chisholm, the place 1 / 4 of voters are from Chinese-speaking households, and located divergent opinions on whether or not the Morrison authorities’s robust stance on China, spawned by an more and more assertive Chinese authorities, was turning voters of Chinese background away from the Coalition.