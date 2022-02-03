Morrison no different to when he started politics

Personally, I might love to go to the CBD extra typically, like I did once I was youthful, however now that I’ve youngsters, what’s there to do with them? There are solely two playgrounds in your complete CBD. Why are there no playgrounds in Wynyard Park, Hyde Park, the Domain or the Botanical Gardens? Todd Hillsley, Homebush Buses from Victoria Rd not journey nearer to Circular Quay than Park Street. Most jap suburbs buses to Circular Quay have been eliminated. True, there may be the tram (gentle rail), however anybody eager to discover the town east of George Street, particularly north of Market Street, wants good strolling footwear. A metropolis disadvantaged of adequate public transport throughout all of it’s a metropolis disadvantaged of adequate public attendance to discover it. Bob Scott, Eastlakes Sure, change the pungent diesel bus fleet with quieter, cleaner electrical automobiles however, on the similar time, declare Sydney’s CBD fully smoke-free. Get rid of the dangerous vaping emissions and the poisonous second-hand tobacco smoke. Margaret Hogge, North Curl Curl Since the Nineteen Seventies, daylight, retailers, theatres, cinemas, straightforward parking and one’s sense of being in cheap scale to environment have vanished from Sydney metropolis, to get replaced by chilly, windy canyons created by workplace towers. This impersonal setting has discovered its reverse in scale-friendly suburban malls full of retailers, markets and consuming locations the place parking is a doddle. Only now it appears, after 5 a long time, metropolis boffins are questioning get the folks again. Susan Webb, Valentine Skate parks! I can see it now – 50,000 skate boarders descend on Sydney to save lots of the CBD. Simon Pitts, Riverview

There are ample alternatives for folks to buy, eat and go the cinema already in Paddington, Double Bay, Zetland, Waterloo, Surry Hills, Bondi Junction, Randwick and the CBD. This self-serving justification for completely pointless improvement is a foot within the door (“We’ll revive a tired precinct and expand green space”, February 3). It’s a Trojan horse, to take over the previous showgrounds web site and shouldn’t proceed. Ross Corrigan, Redfern Minister has the unsuitable dam thought The assertion of Stuart Ayres, the Minister for Western Sydney, that “we’ve got to be able to raise the dam wall” merely doesn’t maintain water (“Raising dam wall a world heritage risk”, February 3).

Given that the price of elevating the Warragamba Dam wall will inevitably blow out, it’s extremely possible that it’ll exceed that of building an extra desalination plant. This will present further water safety in instances of drought and allow the reducing of the everlasting full storage stage of the dam to supply a flood mitigation buffer. If further buffering is required, a 3rd desalination plant may very well be constructed offering, in complete, virtually half of Sydney’s water wants. Roger Epps, Armidale With so lots of our World Heritage-listed wonders beneath risk from many angles – some extraordinarily troublesome to take care of, corresponding to local weather change – we’ve got a minister who is decided to place one other of our nationwide treasures, the Blue Mountains World Heritage space at risk, for a dam(n) wall. Scientists, environmental and heritage consultants, and the insurance coverage trade are all saying constructing the wall shouldn’t be the suitable technique to go; Stuart Ayers has not listened to any of them. There is nice proof that elevating the dam wall will do little or no to truly defend the properties on the flood plain. To actively put our World Heritage web site not solely beneath risk, however destined to extreme injury, simply to construct a wall, is dreadful. Peggy Fisher, Killara The Blue Mountains is one in all Australia’s 20 World Heritage websites. The worldwide union for conservation has stated elevating the wall may be very inappropriate. Indigenous folks and environmental consultants are horrified on the considered irreparable destruction. But Minister Ayres says the challenge would “absolutely” occur. Then the flood plains will be constructed on. Listen to the folks, minister. Jill Stephenson, Woolwich

Psycho a killer label I’m shocked that Scott Morrison hasn’t asserted that being referred to as a “psycho” is definitely cool nowadays, simply as “bad” issues have been as soon as mockingly good. Whichever means you take a look at him, he’s primary and sus and positively no GOAT. George Zivkovic, Northmead That your correspondent (Letters, February 3) considers Morrison’s efficiency on the Press Club to be “amazing”, with an total implication of approval, is a sign that the artwork and dishing out of “snake-oil” is alive and properly on this nation’s political scene. John Kingsmill, Fairlight I’ve requested all my buddies, lots of whom suppose the Prime Minister is a whole psycho, who despatched the textual content however none of them will admit it. Brian Thornton, Stanmore I’m Spartacus! Franz Weiss, Maroubra

Shallow expertise pool Many letters criticising the PM and a number of it justified. However, most is not going to be voting for Scott Morrison however quite the consultant of their voters. This brings us to the competency of others in his social gathering and specifically his ministers, lots of whom have actually proven no expertise of their place. This is clear if you take a look at robo-debt, aged care, sports activities rorts, local weather change, parking stations in Melbourne – I might go on. Therefore, it’s not simply Morrison towards Albanese as leaders however quite the potential of their ministers. That is to say, the potential of the candidates in every voters. It would appear that Albanese has a set of sturdy shadow ministers who would do a much better job and that is what needs to be thought of when voting. Ken Pares, Forster Life’s two certainties It’s unsuitable to make use of the phrase “cost” to explain income by some means “lost” attributable to “concessions” and to taxes that don’t exist and possibly by no means will (“Tax concessions cost federal budget a record $64 billion”, February 3). Legislation ought to instantly be launched to shut the loophole permitting taxpayers to die prematurely. The enormous income “lost” by this egregious follow might simply be recovered by deeming the recalcitrant taxpayers to not have died and debiting their estates with the tax they’d have paid had they reached the nationwide common lifespan. William Lloyd, Denistone Uncomfortable actuality

More pseudo epidemiologists (Letters, February 3). Children in school might have “virtually

no risk of serious illness” however they do have weak lecturers and have dad and mom and grandparents at dwelling who might both must self-quarantine and never work for a number of days in the event that they get COVID, or who’re weak to severe sickness. David Hind, Neutral Bay The author’s suggestion would possibly work if we have been speaking a few zoo however when the varsity bell rings kids go dwelling to their households and their communities. I feel masks and RATS are a small value to pay for limiting the unfold. Sally Shepard, Nelson Bay I’m a powerful believer within the necessity of mask-wearing to keep away from getting COVID however don’t they modify us all and the town we used to get pleasure from? Masks obliterate our individuality, making us all look suspicious. We don’t stride by way of Pitt Street Mall anymore, assured that we’re accepted as belonging to the merry mixture of humanity that used to mill round there. Gone are the jugglers, fiddlers and songstresses with their melodies that transported us to some unique setting or different. Our masks determine us as earnest rule-obeyers however haven’t they, on the similar time, lowered us all to shifty wanting automatons? Such a disgrace. Penelope Layton-Caisley, Marrickville MAFS at first sight Not solely is that this Australian watching Married at First Sight (Letters, February 3) for the primary time, however, as I do know one of many members, I’m recording it for posterity. Robert Hickey, Green Point

So Meagan Heaney has by no means watched Home and Away and Coral Button has by no means watched Married at First Sight. I can prime that. I’ve by no means watched both. Margaret Hamilton, Blackheath The check of refusing to observe packages corresponding to Home and Away and MAFS is whether or not you flip to a different station when promotions are proven so that you don’t have to observe the promos both. David Davies, Callala Beach And I can prime the lot. I by no means watch industrial tv. Dorothy Gliksman,

Cedar Brush Creek The ‘trip into town’ In her nostalgic account of a day within the metropolis within the Fifties (Letters, February 3), your correspondent might have added being served by an attentive store assistant, a lot of the clothes on the market being made in Australia, and the joys for women on faculty holidays of placing on a very good outfit and making the “trip into town” with their neatly dressed mum. Joan Brown, Orange