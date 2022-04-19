Morrison promises 1000 new defence jobs in Adelaide

“This project will help harness the cutting-edge defence research being done in our top universities, and ensure that our defence forces have access to defence technology at the global cutting-edge, including applications of quantum materials, hypersonics and robotics,” he stated.

Morrison will even announce an extra $14.4 million for a program to get extra girls in defence business jobs.

An additional 360 coaching locations for engineering college students working within the defence sector might be added to the Defence Industry Internship Program, which gives engineering college students internships in small and medium defence firms throughout Australia.

The authorities will set a goal of at the very least 40 per cent feminine participation in this system.

“We are determined to break down the barriers that stop girls and women studying engineering and other STEM subjects and help them take advantage of the future jobs boom that our defence investment is creating,” Morrison stated.