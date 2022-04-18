Morrison promises no mining and carbon taxes in WA sell
“The resources sector has been and remains central to our economic plan that has led us through this crisis and setting our opportunities for the future,” Morrison is predicted to say.
Geo-politically and economically, Australia have entered a interval of renewed stress and turbulence within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Morrison will warn.
“On top of the economic fallout from the global pandemic, we now face the biggest energy and commodity price shock since the oil shock of the early 1970s,” he’ll say.
Morrison will say that essential shortages in power have led to widespread will increase in costs in current months.
“While the economic consequences of Russia’s war of aggression are still playing out, sanctions applied to Russia are affecting commodity supply chains, and further sanctions are in prospect,” he’ll say.
“Commodity market dislocation and supply chain stresses have pushed up inflation around the world. Australia is not immune from these pressures.”
Morrison will pledge to “keep investing in mining regions”.
“Australians in our capital cities have long been the beneficiaries of visionary investments to develop the Pilbara, going back more than 50 years,” he’ll say.
The transfer to taxes follows Morrison incorrectly saying recipients of JobSeeker have been paid $46 per week whereas answering a query on the price of residing. The right determine is $46 per day.
Asked hours later whether or not he knew what the JobSeeker price was, Morrison stated:“$46 a day”.
Questioned how he acquired the determine unsuitable earlier, Morrison stated he “misspoke”.
