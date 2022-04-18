Morrison promises no mining and carbon taxes in WA sell

“The resources sector has been and remains central to our economic plan that has led us through this crisis and setting our opportunities for the future,” Morrison is predicted to say.

Geo-politically and economically, Australia have entered a interval of renewed stress and turbulence within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Morrison will warn.

“On top of the economic fallout from the global pandemic, we now face the biggest energy and commodity price shock since the oil shock of the early 1970s,” he’ll say.

Morrison will say that essential shortages in power have led to widespread will increase in costs in current months.