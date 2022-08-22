Morrison sheds a helpful light on the indefensible

The legitimacy of the appointment of Stephen Cartwright to the place of agent basic in London has been known as into query when different candidates that had been rated extra appropriate for such jobs had been neglected. Again, the spectre of “jobs for the boys” is raised. Is there any proof that these taxpayer-funded, extremely paid positions present any actual profit for NSW? Leo Sorbello, West Ryde It is time the Perrottet authorities revealed to the NSW public precisely what are the financial advantages generated by our extremely paid commerce commissioner in London. How a lot new enterprise, what number of new jobs and what new traces of commerce have been opened up by this workplace? We have already got Austrade working in Britain to fulfil this function, and this duplication is pointless. For each greenback spent on Cartwright’s wage, bills and workers, there needs to be a a lot better return flowing to the NSW economic system or else it’s simply one other sorry story on this litany of waste and hubris that’s swamping the state authorities. Peter Cooper-Southam, Frenchs Forest It can be attention-grabbing to see an neutral evaluation of the prices and advantages to NSW of the commerce envoy and the agent basic positions. Maybe the Productivity Commission ought to look into it. John Barry, Oakdale The choice course of for commerce commissioners and brokers basic has given a brand new that means to “The Last Shall Be First”. Tony Re, Georges Hall Cartwright’s appointment needs to be rescinded and the federal government ought to reassess whether or not such a place is even crucial. State and federal Coalition governments have proven little respect for due course of just lately, so guidelines have to be modified to forestall future dodgy selections. Governments of all persuasions are going to have a troublesome job regaining our belief. Graham Lum, North Rocks

Sense behind subsidies subsides Tim Buckley’s article must be answered by the federal treasurer (“Time to rein in fossil fuel profiteers”, August 22). We learn that almost all of fossil gasoline giants working in Australia “have paid precisely zero corporate tax in the last seven years” and there’s no have to proceed fossil gasoline subsidies whereas the 5 “super majors” earn staggering income. The federal authorities ought to reply to this text within the affirmative and get on with the job of harvesting apparent taxes the place and when wanted. Quite a revelation for a lot of, little question. Thanks, Tim. Klaas Woldring, Pearl Beach It is difficult to consider that our flesh pressers nonetheless permit fossil gasoline subsidies to proceed unabated within the face of incontrovertible proof that they need to be stopped now. Tim Buckley’s article states clearly the massive value to Australians financially, environmentally and morally of constant alongside this path. Holding again catastrophic international warming requires dramatically decreasing fossil gasoline manufacturing and subsidies to fossil gasoline corporations. The subsidies undermine that aim and ship the mistaken message about what warrants authorities assist. Tax minimisation/avoidance of the vast majority of fossil gasoline giants working in Australia, who’ve paid no tax to the ATO over the previous seven years, is outrageous. Much-needed tax from the massive income of the fossil gasoline giants is not accessible and its absence deprives all of us of profit from what are our sovereign sources. Please cease the fossil gasoline subsidies and let’s have $11 billion again into the federal finances yearly. Liz Macfie, Crows Nest Inky darkness

I used to be 14 (“In love? Think before you ink”, August 20). We had been assembly up commonly on the localmilk bar in Melbourne. George was eager on me and I had butterflies in my tummy. He was so grown up at 16. One day, he walked me dwelling and held my hand. Then he turned up one Saturday with a tattoo. A coronary heart with “Mary” ribboned throughout it. I walked exterior and threw up into the gutter. I haven’t been capable of stand tattoos ever since. Mary Porter, Watsons Bay Gimme shelters It’s all very properly to explain the brand new shelters “with technology to keep commuters cool in summer” (“Self-cleaning green toilets just part of a $100m new look on the streets of central Sydney”, August 20) however what about when it’s moist, windy or chilly? The promoting panels, the place there are panels at each ends of the shelter, obscure the view of the bus arriving and the motive force seeing if there are passengers ready. Then there’s the lack of knowledge. We want detailed timetables and a readable map of the bus routes detailing the place they go. Peter Kahn, Coogee Wing and a scare Feeding Indian mynahs (Letters, August 22) is akin to feeding rats, the one distinction being that birds have wings. The mynahs are an official pest and are preventing our native fowl species by taking on their pure territories and breeding websites. The fewer round, the higher. Terry Bugden, Wauchope

Here at Hallidays Point, persons are trapping and euthanising Indian mynahs. These birds havea devastating impact on our native fowl populations. It’s disappointing to study that in Marrickville persons are feeding them. You could as properly pass over meals for the rats and cockroaches. Bill Gillis, Hallidays Point Can we pinch it? While I agree that it could be higher to go away the fuel within the floor, and insanity to truck 1430 tonnes of salt per thirty days into the Darling basin catchment (“Santos salt waste adds to gas project’s pollution concerns”, August 20), I’m questioning whyno one sees the salt as a helpful useful resource.

Is it a sodium salt that might berefined for our tables? Is it apotassium salt that might be used like a battery to retailer photo voltaic warmth for later use in firming turbines? Is it a precursor that might be utilized in some industrial chemical course of? Can we get some worth added to it, as a substitute of simply including to the salt air pollution of our catchments and water tables? Alan Stanley, Upper Corindi Death defining Cultures and people differ of their angle to demise (Letters, August 22). I really feel sorry on your correspondent who feels his psychological well being is threatened by memorial plagues in parks and different public areas. Most of my household dwell in Vancouver and every time I go to and stroll alongside its foreshores I’m comforted by the messages of affection on the seats. One of these messages is for a nephew, “AJ”. He liked the foreshores and died in that space. My sister and our prolonged household rejoice that AJ’s plaque is a testomony to dwelling recollections. Therese Curtis, North Sydney

What about a number of divorce plaques on beachside benches? Tim Schroder, Gordon Your correspondent means that to unravel the monument dilemma, the statues needs to be divided into these individuals who had been “good” and those that had been “bad”. Who would be the decide? Ross MacPherson, Seaforth Not grateful, simply grating The query can be: “Gratitude for what?” (Letters, August 22). In my a few years of voting, I’ve seen quite a lot of PMs and I might price our most up-to-date departure because the worst on virtually any scale. Brenton McGeachie, Queanbeyan West There is nothing unnatural about gratitude besides amongst those that lack any semblance of it. Jeffrey Mellefont, Coogee

Naming rites A pal advised me that when her granddaughter began at a ladies’ highschool final yr, six others in her class shared her first title, Lily (Letters, August 21). But wait, there’s extra. Apparently, my pal’s son, a barrister and a cricket tragic, initially needed his daughter’s title to be “Lillee”. Edward Loong, Milsons Point Perhaps, 4 of Casey, Casei, Kasey, Kaisi and KC had been moonlighting because the Sunshine Band? David Gordon, Cranebrook Why have you ever omitted poor outdated me, Kersi, in your checklist of Casey, Casei, Kasey, Kaisi and KC? Kersi Meher-Homji, St Ives Asleep on the joystick

Failing to get up at Strathfield station now feels so inconsequential (“Pilots ‘fell asleep at 11,000 metres’, miss landing”, August 22). Mustafa Erem, Terrigal Dishonourable point out Re parliamentary conventions, the usage of “honourable” for parliamentarians may do with some scrutiny. Chris Moon, Katoomba Dead proper To misquote Ernest Hemingway: obituaries (Letters, August 22) are reminders that individuals who have died hadn’t died earlier than. Col Shephard, Yamba