Morrison showed no respect for our system of government
It is probably going that Morrison took this extraordinary step not due to the particular exigencies of the COVID-19 pandemic, however to keep away from a confrontation in cupboard with Nationals assets minister Keith Pitt.
This complicated collection of occasions gives one other illustration of the character flaws that value Morrison the May 21 election. He mentioned on Tuesday he was appearing in “good faith” in extraordinary circumstances however he comes throughout as a bulldozer, a management freak and a sneak.
Morrison advised radio 2GB on Tuesday that he couldn’t recall which ministries he had taken on and was not taking note of “day-to-day” politics. As an MP who’s paid a beneficiant wage, this can be a stunning admission.
Australians ought to really feel outraged that he confirmed so little respect for our system of presidency, by which the cupboard is appointed by and accountable to parliament.
Loading
If this technique is to work there isn’t any obligation extra basic than explaining who has been appointed to the ministry. Without that, there isn’t any accountability.
For instance, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese mentioned on Tuesday, it makes a mockery of Question Time when ministers are requested to elucidate selections of their portfolios.
Having two ministers performing the identical job can also be a recipe for confusion. It may emerge as a think about a authorized problem now on foot to Morrison’s choice to cancel the offshore gasoline licence on grounds of procedural unfairness.
The Herald has lengthy supported a royal fee into the dealing with of the pandemic, and what Albanese has referred to as “the shadow government” needs to be a part of its phrases of reference.
The inquiry ought to ask why Australia went down this route whereas different nations managed to manage with out breaking the basic conventions of the Westminster system.