Morrison showed no respect for our system of government

It is probably going that Morrison took this extraordinary step not due to the particular exigencies of the COVID-19 pandemic, however to keep away from a confrontation in cupboard with Nationals assets minister Keith Pitt.

This complicated collection of occasions gives one other illustration of the character flaws that value Morrison the May 21 election. He mentioned on Tuesday he was appearing in “good faith” in extraordinary circumstances however he comes throughout as a bulldozer, a management freak and a sneak.

Morrison advised radio 2GB on Tuesday that he couldn’t recall which ministries he had taken on and was not taking note of “day-to-day” politics. As an MP who’s paid a beneficiant wage, this can be a stunning admission.

Australians ought to really feel outraged that he confirmed so little respect for our system of presidency, by which the cupboard is appointed by and accountable to parliament.

