Morrison’s extra ministry legal but undermined principles of responsible government: solicitor-general

“The end result is that, to the extent that the public and the parliament are not informed of appointments that have been made under s 64 of the constitution, the principles of responsible government are fundamentally undermined.” Credit:John Shakespeare Albanese steered away from criticising Governor-General David Hurley when requested about his position in appointing Morrison to the departments and whether or not it was possible he didn’t know they have been being saved secret. “The report makes clear … the governor-general acted upon the advice of the government of the day,” he stated. Albanese additionally indicated a future inquiry wouldn’t look at Hurley’s conduct, together with whether or not he had requested Morrison to make the appointments public, saying his position had already been examined by the solicitor-general. He stated that as a matter of protocol, conversations between the prime minister and governor-general have been non-public.

“It’s a matter for the governor-general or for Mr Morrison whether there is any change to that. I’m not privy to that information,” Albanese stated. “But the governor-general has made that point clear in the statements he has made when he also said that there was no reason why he would think it would not be made public. Now, I think there are implications in that statement by the governor-general.” Loading Donaghue additionally famous in his recommendation that he had “not been briefed with any information concerning whether the lack of any notification was the result of a direction from Mr Morrison, or for some other reason”. Albanese stated the cupboard had agreed earlier on Tuesday that the forthcoming inquiry can be led by “an eminent person with a legal background to consider all of the implications”.

Shadow attorney-general Julian Leeser stated the opposition would “work with the government on any reasonable proposals to provide clarity to processes and improve transparency in ministerial appointments.” Loading As a matter of immediacy, Albanese stated he had directed the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Office of the Official Secretary to the Governor-General to undertake a follow of publishing future appointments of ministers to manage departments within the Commonwealth Gazette. He stated the federal government would legislate for this follow to be put into legislation, consistent with a suggestion by the solicitor-general. “I think one of the things we will need to consider is any future legislative changes to make sure that that is enshrined. To make sure that it is not dependent upon the goodwill of the government of the day,” he stated.