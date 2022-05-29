Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church cuts ties over war

The leaders of the Orthodox church in Ukraine that was affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church have adopted measures declaring the church’s full independence and criticizing the Moscow church’s chief for his assist of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The council of the Moscow-affiliated physique, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, mentioned on Friday it “condemns the war as a violation of God’s commandment ‘Thou shalt not kill!’ … and expresses disagreement with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia regarding the war in Ukraine.”

Archbishop Kliment advised the Associated Press the constitution adopted on Friday implements rights to sovereign and impartial administration that was gained by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 1991 however was not applied by all church buildings within the nation.

Questions stay whether or not this choice is usually symbolic or whether or not it’d lead to true independence or autocephaly.

Orthodox Christianity, the biggest non secular denomination in Ukraine, is split between church buildings that had been loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate and people below a separate ecclesiastical physique.

The Moscow-connected physique has till now formally pledged allegiance to Russian Patriarch Kirill, who has been vocal in supporting Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.

Dubbed the “Tobacco Metropolitan” for his alleged profiteering off of duty-free cigarettes within the Nineties, Patriarch Kirill has been below mounting strain from non secular leaders over his stance.

He has maintained his pro-war stance, blaming the invasion on “gay parades” and making unproven claims that Ukrainians have been “exterminating” Russian civilians within the Donbas.

In current weeks, a whole lot of Ukrainian Orthodox clergymen signed an open letter calling for Kirill to face a spiritual tribunal over the struggle.

Kirill mentioned he understood the choice by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and that “spirits of malice” wouldn’t divide Orthodox believers in Ukraine and Russia.