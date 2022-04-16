Moscow bans UK leader Johnson from Russia

Boris Johnson and different British cupboard ministers have been positioned on a Kremlin blacklist and banned from coming into Russia in response to sanctions in opposition to the nation, experiences counsel.

The UK prime minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and former PM Theresa May are believed to be amongst these on the checklist, in response to the Russian information company Tass.

Russia’s overseas ministry stated in a press release the transfer was because of the “unprecedented hostile actions of the British Government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

It comes as Russian troops restarted assaults on the Ukrainian capital after a short reprieve.

Meanwhile within the UK, a former cupboard minister stated the Homes for Ukraine scheme the place households can absorb these fleeing the struggle is “bumpy” and visas are taking too lengthy to be processed.

Robert Jenrick, who was beforehand communities secretary, revealed his household are housing a Ukrainian mom and her two youngsters.

He is among the many first MPs to have managed to get a Ukrainian household to the UK, with Tory North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker asserting earlier this month that he had welcomed a mom and her son.

But Mr Jenrick stated the method by which Maria, 40, and her two youngsters, Bohdan, 15, and Khrystyna, 11, had acquired to the UK was “traumatic”. Their father has stayed in Ukraine to combat within the struggle.

Environment Minister Victoria Prentis took in a 25-year-old Ukrainian refugee final month underneath a separate customer visa scheme, whereas different MPs and ministers have stated they’ve utilized to host households.

Mr Jenrick instructed the Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast: “It has been a very difficult experience for them. Even the experience of coming here was traumatic.

“They spent seven hours queuing on the Polish border earlier than they had been capable of lastly depart Ukraine, catch the flight to the UK, and the experiences which they’ve had and their relations have had in numerous components of the nation over the past two or three months are actually harrowing.”

On the method, he stated: “Truth be instructed it has been a bumpy begin to the scheme. It’s taken too lengthy to get visas, for us it took about three weeks to get all three visas accredited.”

Mr Jenrick stated the scheme because it stands is “overly bureaucratic”.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock said last week he is planning to take in seven Ukrainian refugees at his Suffolk home.

He said the visa process had been a “problem”.

Around 16,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes by Monday, according to British government figures.

About 13,200 had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data shows.

Some 94,700 purposes have been acquired for each schemes and 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office stated.