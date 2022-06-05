Moscow expects big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday stated Western sanctions would haven’t any impact on the nation’s oil exports and predicted a giant soar in earnings from power shipments this yr.

“Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West’s policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses,” the international ministry quoted him as telling a Bosnian Serb tv station.

“On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources.”

On Monday, European Union leaders agreed in principle to chop 90 % of oil imports from Russia by the top of this yr to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“Oil, generally speaking, is not subject to politics, there is a demand for it… we have alternative sales markets, where we are already increasing sales,” stated Lavrov.

