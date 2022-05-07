Moscow fine-tunes Victory Day parade in midst of Ukraine invasion

In the midst of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been placing the ultimate touches to rehearsals for its Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The annual present of energy marks the Soviet defeat of the Nazis in World War II, referred to Russia because the Great Patriotic War.

Thousands of troopers often march throughout Red Square within the capital, adopted by tanks, armoured automobiles and missile launchers.

Despite predictions of a swift victory, Monday’s parade will happen through the third month of what the Kremlin calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Observers have been shocked and impressed on the degree of resistance of Ukrainian forces and a few specialists are saying Russia has confronted some extreme losses because the warfare drags on.

Vladimir Putin is anticipated to ship a speech at Monday’s occasion.

Some Western officers say he could declare all-out warfare on Ukraine or announce mobilisation throughout the nation.

The Kremlin has dismissed this as “nonsense”.