Moscow fireworks mask Russia’s collision course with the West





February 23 marks Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia, a vacation that formally honors those that have served in Russia’s armed forces, however in apply is named День мужчин, or Men’s Day — a form of Valentine’s Day for dudes.

So the fireworks weren’t in celebration of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to acknowledge the sovereignty of two breakaway statelets in japanese Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — and the Russian authorities’s declared purpose to ship troops to the separatist-held areas.

Putin attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow to mark the vacation, and delivered a recorded handle for the event that touched briefly on the present disaster that has set his nation on a transparent collision course with the West.

“We see how difficult the developing international situation is, what dangers the current challenges pose, such as weakening of the arms control system or the military activity of the NATO bloc,” Putin mentioned. “At the same time, Russia’s calls to build a system of equal and indivisible security that would reliably protect all countries remain unanswered.”

Little was new in these remarks, and it is value questioning if Russian troops within the tanks and armored autos parked simply throughout the border from Ukraine have been getting a unique message from their commander-in-chief: the exact begin time for the launch of a large navy assault towards Ukraine. But if a full-scale invasion of Ukraine does occur, it is going to seemingly come as an enormous shock to Russians. Putin has in current days and weeks failed to put the public-relations groundwork for a full-scale battle. Putin’s current feedback on Ukraine converse volumes, and so they make it clear the Kremlin chief doesn’t see Ukraine as a legit state — and that he views an impartial Ukraine as an existential risk. Russian state tv has rallied round Putin’s arguments, portraying the residents of the breakaway Donbas republics as being beneath mortal risk from Ukrainian authorities forces. Putin himself has described the state of affairs there — loosely, and incorrectly, as a genocide. But can he anticipate the type of surge in patriotic fervor that accompanied Russia’s largely cold annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014? That stays to be seen. In his offended, hour lengthy speech Monday, Putin recited a litany of historic grievances about Ukraine. But he didn’t say that ethnic cleaning towards Russians was occurring in Kyiv, or that Russia ought to mobilize to defend compatriots in Kharkiv, each Ukrainian cities with sizable numbers of Russian audio system. The Kremlin has offered the Donbas recognition with appreciable fanfare: Putin deliberated on the matter in a grand, colonnaded corridor together with his prime safety deputies on state tv, and the next day, the decrease and higher homes of Russia’s parliament accredited Putin’s request to acknowledge the Donbas republics, with unanimous votes and standing ovations from lawmakers It was a dismal show of rubber-stamping paying homage to the Soviet Union’s waning days, when a gerontocratic management accredited the disastrous invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. Those historic echoes weren’t misplaced on opposition chief Alexey Navalny, who’s presently in a penal colony and is going through a brand new prison trial after being sentenced to jail for violating parole phrases after being medically evacuated to Germany after a nerve-agent poisoning. In a press release on Twitter, Navalny mentioned the session of Putin’s Security Council reminded him of the “nomenklatura dotards from the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU (Communist Party of the Soviet Union), who, quite similarly, on their own whim, imagining themselves as geopoliticians at the ‘grand chessboard,’ decided to send Soviet troops into Afghanistan.” Navalny, who says the costs towards him are politically motivated, added, “Thanks to Putin, hundreds of Ukrainians and Russian citizens may die now, and in the future, this number may reach tens of thousands. Yes, he will not allow Ukraine to develop, he will drag it into the swamp, but Russia will pay the same price.” Whether Navalny’s prediction will come true is anybody’s guess, however the theater of the previous few days might function grim prelude if Putin makes the choice to invade Ukraine — and if he doesn’t get a brief, victorious battle to promote to the Russian public.





Source link