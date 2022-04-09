Moscow hails Mali ‘victory’ after Moura operation

Russia congratulated Mali Friday for a “key victory” towards “terrorism” after an operation in Moura that Mali mentioned killed 203 extremists, however which rights teams referred to as a civilian bloodbath.

“The armed forces of Mali carried out a successful military operation, in which more than 200 [extremist] fighters were killed in the village of Moura,” the Russian overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement.

“We would like to congratulate Malians on this important victory in the fight against the terrorist threat.”

The Russian overseas ministry dismissed as “disinformation” allegations that the operation led to a bloodbath of civilians within the central Mali village.

It additionally rubbished allegations of the involvement of Russian mercenaries, accusing the West of getting “staged” a marketing campaign geared toward “putting the emphasis on Moscow’s participation in war crimes.”

“We are not indifferent to the fate of the Malian people, we are bound by traditionally friendly relations with this country,” the assertion mentioned.

“We have helped our Malian friends and we will continue to do so.”

The Malian military and witnesses interviewed by the press and Human Rights Watch provided a drastically different version of the events in Moura between March 27 and 31.

Mali’s military says it “neutralized” 203 extremists in a serious operation within the area which is the epicenter of extremist violence within the Sahel.

The interviewed witnesses reported a mass of abstract executions of civilians, rapes and looting by Malian troopers and overseas fighters believed to be Russians.

