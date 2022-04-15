Moscow says 18 members of EU mission must leave Russia

Moscow stated Friday that 18 members of the EU mission in Russia had been informed to go away the nation and blamed Brussels for destroying ties.

“Eighteen employees of the EU Delegation to Russia have been declared ‘persona non grata’ and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future,” the overseas ministry stated in an announcement.

The measure got here after 19 Russian diplomats had been ordered to go away the EU on April 5.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry stated it summoned Markus Ederer, the EU ambassador to Russia, to tell him of the retaliatory measures.

The assertion stated the EU bore duty for the “consistent destruction of the architecture of bilateral dialogue and cooperation” that had taken “decades” to create.

Western nations have expelled dozens of Russian diplomats amid rising outrage over Moscow’s army marketing campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, and Russia has stated that it’s going to reply to all such expulsions.

Read extra:

North Macedonia expels six more Russian diplomats

Russia editor jailed over Ukraine report

Five million people have fled war in Ukraine: UN