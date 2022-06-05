Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by East Europe in strikes on Kyiv

Russia mentioned on Sunday that it had destroyed tanks provided to Ukraine by jap European nations throughout strikes on Kyiv.

“High-precision, long-range missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by eastern European countries and other armored vehicles that were in hangars,” Russian protection ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Sunday, Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, had mentioned that the Ukrainian capital had been hit by “several explosions in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts of city,” the primary such strikes on the capital since April 28.

According to the Ukrainian air power, a number of cruise missiles have been fired within the path of Kyiv by Russian TU-95 planes based mostly within the Caspian Sea, considered one of which was destroyed.

Relative calm had returned in current weeks to Kyiv after Moscow deserted its assault on the capital to focus on jap Ukraine.

Read extra: Putin warns West: Russia will strike new targets if longer-range missiles supplied