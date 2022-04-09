Moscow says scuppers attempt to evacuate Azov commanders from Mariupol

Moscow stated Saturday Russian troops had opened hearth on a Ukrainian vessel making an attempt to evacuate commanders of the Azov battalion from the besieged metropolis of Mariupol.

“The Kyiv regime is not abandoning attempts to evacuate the leaders of the nationalist Azov regiment and foreign mercenaries from Mariupol,” the Russian protection ministry stated in an announcement.

On Friday evening, Russian forces opened artillery hearth on a Ukrainian cargo vessel when it out of the blue modified course and tried to interrupt by means of the blockade of the port of Mariupol.

As a results of the strike the Maltese-flagged vessel, the Apache, caught hearth and stated it might give up to Russia’s calls for.

Moscow stated there have been no casualties among the many ship’s crew. The Apache and its crew had been now being escorted to the southern Russian port of Yeysk.

Members of the Azov battalion have been combating Russians within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol, situated within the nation’s southeast between Russia-occupied Crimea and pro-Russian separatist areas in Ukraine’s east.

The Azov Special Operations Detachment, beforehand referred to as the “Azov Battalion,” has been on the coronary heart of Moscow’s propaganda marketing campaign accusing the Kyiv authorities of ties to Nazi components.

