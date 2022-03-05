Moscow seeks US guarantees before backing Iran nuclear deal: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated Friday that Moscow is demanding ensures from the US earlier than backing the Iran nuclear deal, citing the present wave of Western sanctions in opposition to Russia.

“It would have all been fine, but that avalanche of aggressive sanctions that have erupted from the West – and which I understand has not yet stopped – demand additional understanding by lawyers above all,” Lavrov stated.

Lavrov stated Russia wished a written assure from the United States that Russia’s commerce, funding and military-technical cooperation with Iran wouldn’t be hindered in any means by the sanctions.

“We want an answer – a very clear answer – we need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Lavrov stated.

Lavrov stated that below the deal, Russia and China can be allowed to assist Iran develop its civilian nuclear packages in accordance with non-proliferation guidelines. Sanctions wouldn’t have the ability to have an effect on these initiatives, Lavrov stated.

“There are still several topics which our Iranian colleagues want more clarity on and we consider those are fair demands,” Lavrov stated.

“We have asked for a written guarantee … that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic Republic.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iran said it had agreed a roadmap with the UN nuclear watchdog to resolve all excellent questions concerning the nation’s nuclear program by late June, a transfer seen as a modern push to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear cope with world powers.

The announcement comes as all events concerned in oblique talks between Tehran and Washington aimed toward reviving the nuclear pact have stated they had been near reaching an settlement in Vienna.

