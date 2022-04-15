Moscow to intensify attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv: Russian defense ministry

Russia’s protection ministry warned Friday it’s going to intensify assaults on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of concentrating on Russian border cities.

“The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

Russia hit a “military” manufacturing unit outdoors Kyiv late Thursday utilizing Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles, it added.

