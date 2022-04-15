Asia

Moscow to intensify attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv: Russian defense ministry

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 hours ago
28 1 minute read


Russia’s protection ministry warned Friday it’s going to intensify assaults on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of concentrating on Russian border cities.

“The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

Russia hit a “military” manufacturing unit outdoors Kyiv late Thursday utilizing Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles, it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

US preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

Sunken Russian warship was an early symbol of Ukrainian defiance

At least 503 civilians killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: Governor



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button