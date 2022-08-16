Mosman swim coach ‘absolutely’ denies abuse of nine girls, jury told

Lawyers for a Mosman swimming teacher say he denies allegations of abuse in opposition to 9 ladies and have requested a jury to contemplate any affect dad and mom and the media had on the complaints made.

“Kyle Daniels has never knowingly or intentionally touched any of the complainants in a sexual or indecent manner whatsoever,” defence barrister Leslie Nicholls stated on Tuesday.

Kyle James Henk Daniels, proper, is on trial charged with abusing 9 ladies throughout their swimming classes. Credit:Oscar Colman

Daniels, 23, has pleaded not responsible within the NSW District Court to 5 counts of sexual activity with a baby aged below 10, eight counts of sexual touching of a kid and eight counts of indecent assault, together with two thought of different costs.

The Crown alleges he has a sexual curiosity in younger ladies and acted on it by intentionally touching the vaginas of 9 college students, aged 5 to 10, between 2018 and 2019.