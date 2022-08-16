Mosman swim coach ‘absolutely’ denies abuse of nine girls, jury told
Lawyers for a Mosman swimming teacher say he denies allegations of abuse in opposition to 9 ladies and have requested a jury to contemplate any affect dad and mom and the media had on the complaints made.
“Kyle Daniels has never knowingly or intentionally touched any of the complainants in a sexual or indecent manner whatsoever,” defence barrister Leslie Nicholls stated on Tuesday.
Daniels, 23, has pleaded not responsible within the NSW District Court to 5 counts of sexual activity with a baby aged below 10, eight counts of sexual touching of a kid and eight counts of indecent assault, together with two thought of different costs.
The Crown alleges he has a sexual curiosity in younger ladies and acted on it by intentionally touching the vaginas of 9 college students, aged 5 to 10, between 2018 and 2019.
“That is absolutely denied and totally disputed by the accused,” Nicholls stated.
Nicholls stated Daniels was an teacher on the Mosman Swim Centre on Sydney’s decrease north shore, together with for the complainants “but not all the times that they say that he was”, and hands-on touching was an “inherent part” of the position.
“There’s an exception to that, and that’s when the students are being assessed in particular classes,” he stated. “In general terms, he agrees that he does have to and did have contact with students during those times that he was a swimming instructor.”
He requested the jury to remember that it was a 25-metre pool with CCTV masking the realm, dad and mom watching close by, different instructors within the pool, and pool deck supervisors who weren’t solely scrutinising the teachings but additionally the instructors “as to what they are doing during that lesson”.
Nicholls stated a difficulty at trial can be how police maintained the integrity of CCTV, claiming the “two most important pieces of evidence” in footage of classes involving two of the complainants was “gone, not there”.