Mosque bombed in northwest Pakistan, at least 30 killed – Times of India
PESHAWAR: A robust bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan‘s northwestern metropolis of Peshawar on Friday, killing greater than 30 worshippers and wounding dozens extra, a lot of them critically, police mentioned.
Local police official Waheed Khan mentioned the explosion occurred as worshippers had collected within the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s previous metropolis for Friday prayers. Ambulances rushed via congested slim streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, the place medical doctors labored feverishly.
No one instantly claimed accountability for the blast, however each the Islamic State group and a violent Pakistani Taliban group have carried out related assaults within the area, situated close to the border with neighboring Afghanistan.
Shayan Haider, a witness, had been getting ready to enter the mosque when a strong explosion threw him to the road.
“I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.
At the Lady Reading Hospital Emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theaters.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.
In majority Sunni Muslim Pakistan, minority Shiite Muslims have come under repeated attacks.
