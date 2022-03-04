Mosque bombed in northwest Pakistan, at least 30 killed

A robust bomb has exploded inside a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern metropolis of Peshawar, killing greater than 30 worshippers and wounding dozens extra, lots of them critically, police stated.

The explosion occurred as worshippers had collected within the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s outdated metropolis for Friday prayers.

Ambulances rushed by means of congested slim streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, the place docs labored feverishly. No one instantly claimed duty.

Developing