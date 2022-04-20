Mosques Must Take Permission For Loudspeakers: Top Muslim Body In Maharashtra

“The police in the state is very cooperative,” Mr Azami.

Mumbai:

Amid a row over using loudspeakers close to mosques, the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind unit in Maharashtra appealed to all mosques within the state to take permission from the state authorities on this regard.

On Monday, the Maharashtra residence division determined to implement the sooner court docket orders on using loudspeakers at non secular websites. The state authorities will now make it necessary for non secular websites to hunt permission for utilizing loudspeakers.

In view of this growth, Gulzar Azmi, Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind Secretary of the Maharashtra unit, instructed ANI, “Most of the mosques in the state have taken permission from the police departments for using loudspeakers. However, I still appeal mosques in the state who have not taken permission for the use of loudspeakers in mosques for Azaan should take the permission.”

“The police in the state is very cooperative,” he stated. Mr Azami pressured that the police division is giving permission for a similar.

Mr Azami additionally appreciated the Maharashtra authorities for dealing with the difficulty of loudspeakers and stated that the state authorities is working to supply justice to all.

Over the previous few days, political temperatures within the state have heated up sparked by Raj Thackeray’s remarks on loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray has warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities that it ought to take away loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS employees will set up audio system outdoors mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a press launch)