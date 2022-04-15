Most Bucha victims shot dead, says Ukraine police chief

A majority of individuals killed in Bucha, a city exterior the Ukrainian capital reclaimed just lately from Russian forces, died from gunshot wounds, the area’s police chief mentioned Friday.

“Ninety-five percent of people were shot by snipers or with small arms,” Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebitov, was quoted as saying by the Interfax Ukraine information company at a information convention.

“People were simply shot in the streets during Russia’s occupation. This is a fact that has been recorded. In the 21st century, it’s impossible to hide these kinds of crimes. They were witnessed by observers and also recorded on camera,” he added.

A crew of specialists from the forensic division of France’s nationwide gendarmerie has been working for a number of days to look at and determine these buried within the largest mass grave discovered thus far within the devastated city.

The alleged violence by invading Russian forces in Bucha has shocked the world.

Local residents buried the our bodies themselves through the bloody siege by the Russian military, which withdrew on 30 March after a month’s occupation.

After their departure, our bodies of males wearing civilian garments, some with their fingers tied, had been discovered scattered within the streets.

Since then, a number of mass graves have been found. The mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk says greater than 400 our bodies have been discovered for the reason that withdrawal of Russian troops.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court, which offers with rights abuses, has investigators in Ukraine and its chief has described the nation as a “crime scene.”

