Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Latin America in 2021

Many of the most costly neighborhoods in Latin America noticed costs per sq. meter rise in 2021, representing a measure of restoration from dented actual property costs seen in 2020 as a result of world pandemic.

Puerto Madero in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires

According to a examine by Properati – an actual property platform lively in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay – of the 12 “exclusive” neighborhoods that appeared on each the 2020 and 2021 lists of most costly neighborhoods in Latin America, eight noticed costs rise final yr.

Only Ipanema (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), El Prado (Barranquilla, Colombia), La Carolina (Quito, Ecuador), and Samborondon (Guayaquil, Ecuador) witnessed declines in costs per sq. meter between 2020 and 2021, with Samborondon the one neighborhood to register a decline of greater than 5%.

The biggest will increase, in the meantime, have been seen in Pance (Cali, Colombia) and Vitacura (Santiago de Chile), which noticed costs rise 24% and 20% respectively.

Carrasco (Montevideo, Uruguay) and Chico (Bogota, Colombia), every noticed costs rise by greater than 10%, as did Bosques de Las Lomas (Mexico City), though it didn’t seem on the 2020 checklist. Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires remained the area’s most costly neighborhood by a signifiant margin in each 2020 and 2021.

The examine of most costly neighborhoods in Latin America features a whole of 16 “exclusive” neighborhoods and individually lists the 16 most costly “middle class” neighborhoods. In every case, solely 12 neighborhoods seem on each the 2020 and 2021 lists, with value fluctuations seeing some drop out and others included.

For instance, whereas Barranco in Peru’s capital Lima seems on the 2020 checklist of unique neighborhoods, the next yr the close by neighborhood of San Isidro seems as a substitute, as a result of costs there had risen above these of Barranco.

According to the examine’s authors, it’s based mostly on an evaluation of 35,000 properties in numerous cities across the area, with these gathered in nations the place Properati doesn’t do enterprise – Brazil, Chile, and Mexico – obtained from exterior sources however verified internally.

Most costly neighborhoods in Latin America – ‘exclusive’ neighborhoods

Most costly neighborhoods in Latin America: center class areas fare worse

While nearly all of unique neighborhoods noticed costs rise, the most recent examine paints a unique image for center class neighborhoods, with half of these on the 2021 checklist

registering year-over-year declines, together with seven of the 12 neighborhoods that additionally appeared on the 2020 checklist.

The most vital declines have been seen in Argentina, the place the neighborhoods of Caballito (Buenos Aires) and General Artigas (Cordoba) noticed costs fall 11%, whereas El Salado (Cuenca, Ecuador) and Jesús María (Lima, Peru) noticed 7% declines.

The most vital improve amongst center class neighborhoods was seen in Ñuñoa (Santiago de Chile), the place costs elevated 28% between 2020 and 2021. La Flora (Cali, Colombia) and San Jeronimo Lidice (Mexico City), in the meantime, each noticed costs rise by 24%.

It is price noting that, whereas eight of the 16 center class zones included on this examine of the most costly neighborhoods in Latin America witnessed declines in costs between 2020 and 2021, in 5 of them the decline didn’t exceed 5%, together with three the place costs solely dropped 1%.

Also, within the 2020 examine, a complete of 11 out of the 16 neighborhoods listed noticed declines within the earlier yr, with no neighborhood registering a rise. So, whereas center class neighborhoods fared much less properly than their unique counterparts, the outcomes nonetheless exhibit an enhancing actual property market.

What is extra, based mostly on the outcomes for each unique and center class neighborhoods, some cities stand out for the robust progress of their actual property markets.

Those embrace Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, Uruguay’s capital Montevideo, and the Colombian cities of Bogota and Cali, which all witnessed double digit share will increase in actual property costs for each kinds of neighborhoods.

Most costly neighborhoods in Latin America – ‘middle class’ neighborhoods

