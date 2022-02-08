Most teens seeing harmful content online

Six in ten youngsters have seen dangerous content material on-line – however most dad and mom are unaware what graphic content material their youngsters are uncovered to on their screens, together with drug taking, suicide and violent sexual materials.

On Safer Internet Day, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has launched analysis exploring the web dangers for kids which recognized vital gaps in parental consciousness of kids’s publicity to on-line hurt.

More than 3500 folks aged eight to 17, and their dad and mom, have been surveyed throughout August and September final 12 months about youngsters’s on-line lives and what dad and mom know – and do not know – about their youngsters’s experiences.

It additionally examined digital parenting practices and the results on youngsters’s web use and located dad and mom underestimated the prevalence of kids’s adverse on-line experiences.

“I think that the worst thing here is that children are seeing sexual and violent sexual material and gory images,” Ms Grant informed ABC TV on Tuesday.

“They’re coming across content about unhealthy eating and suicidal ideation and self-harm and they’re not talking to their parents about it as much because it is stigmatising and no child wants to get in trouble and have the Internet taken away.”

By the age of 4, 94 per cent of Australian youngsters have entry to a digital system and oldsters should be absolutely engaged with their youngsters’s on-line lives from then, Ms Grant mentioned.

Digital parenting must evolve as youngsters get older.

The eSafety analysis discovered:

* Six out of teenagers have been uncovered to dangerous content material corresponding to drug taking, suicide, self-harm and unhealthy consuming, gory photos and violent sexual materials however solely 4 out of 10 dad and mom are conscious.

* Parents have restricted consciousness about their youngsters’s experiences with cyberbullying. Nearly 70 per cent of the youngsters who have been handled in a hurtful or nasty means on-line informed their dad and mom however solely 51 per cent of fogeys say they have been conscious.

* Parents have higher consciousness of different harms corresponding to their kid’s experiences of being requested to share sexual photos of themselves (11 per cent of teenagers have skilled this whereas 10 per cent of fogeys are conscious).

Almost all youngsters surveyed took motion in response to a adverse on-line expertise.

“Encouragingly, children are more knowledgeable and empowered to utilise online tools to block people, delete messages, change their privacy settings or report material to a website or social media platform,” Ms Inman Grant mentioned.

eSafety has a spread of downloadable schooling assets, together with a household tech settlement for five- to eight-year-olds.