‘Most Traumatic Experience’: Cape Cod Boy Recovering From Rare COVID Condition Returns Home

SOUTH YARMOUTH (CBS) – A bubble parade and cheers for Isaiah Celin of South Yarmouth, who clearly doesn’t thoughts the eye. The celebration for the seven-year-old included hugs and nicely needs from the crew at Franciscan Children’s.

The street to get to this second was a protracted one which began on January eleventh, when Isaiah felt sick and was despatched dwelling from college.

READ MORE: Russian Immigrants In Boston Condemn Putin After Ukraine Invasion

“Out of the blue it started out with a little stomachache and it turned into one of the most traumatic experience of our life,” stated mother Marie Celin.

He ended up within the ICU at Boston Children’s Hospital for 17 days, a nightmare for folks Anson and Marie.

“By the time we got to Boston Children’s Hospital he was already septic. Heart failure, kidney failure, everything,” stated Marie.

“Isaiah had what is referred to now as MIS-C, which is multi system inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID,” stated Franciscan Children’s doctor Dr. Dave Leslie.

“It felt like an out of body experience because seeing your kid go through that is one of the most painful experiences. We had God to help us go through it,” stated dad Anson.

READ MORE: ‘A Perfect Storm’: Russian Attack On Ukraine Threatens To Drive Up Prices Around The World

Isaiah was transferred to Franciscan Children’s three weeks in the past, unable to eat and barely in a position to stand— which was particularly troublesome for a child who will let you know he loves meals and being lively.

When requested what he’s trying ahead to consuming, Isaiah talked about pizza, steak, and fried ice cream. His mother referred to her son as a “foodie.”

“He couldn’t walk. He couldn’t eat, which was clearly very important to him,” stated Dr. Leslie.

Through an intensive rehab program he progressed from needing help strolling, to earlier this morning, taking part in the drums, as he’s anticipated to be on the trail to a full restoration.

“I’ve been starting walking, and doing exercises, and playing outside, and jumping,” stated Isaiah.

MORE NEWS: Ukrainians Rally At Massachusetts State House For Support After Russian Invasion

“Seeing him now be his funny self and kind and playing jokes on the nurses and the girls at child life, we have our little boy back. And that’s everything to us,” stated Marie.