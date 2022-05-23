Motera, not Eden, is my home, says Bengal’s Wriddhiman Saha | Cricket News – Times of India

KOLKATA: The harm and disillusionment was palpable as a disgruntled India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Monday referred to as the Motera Stadium his new “home ground”, having performed all his life on the iconic Eden Gardens.It wouldn’t have been simple for the Gujarat Titans glovesman to return to the venue, the place he made a dream Ranji debut with 100 in 2007, however will not play for the state after a run-in with the institution.Saha is looking for an exit from Bengal home cricket after a CAB official questioned his dedication for the state Ranji workforce.“Here, I’m representing Gujarat so my home ground is Motera Stadium, I believe in that. Since I’m no longer with KKR, the Eden is not my home,” Saha mentioned in a digital media interplay forward of their IPL Qualifier One conflict in opposition to Rajasthan Royals.While he referred to as Motera his house floor, paradoxically, not a single match of the continued IPL has been performed in Ahmedabad until now.Asked whether or not he could be seen enjoying for Bengal on the Eden once more, the 37-year-old mentioned: “I’m not able to answer the second part of your question.”“I might have played a lot of games here in the past but I’m here to play an away game,” Saha mentioned.The veteran stumper Saha was at loggerheads with the institution of Cricket Association of Bengal after they named him for the Ranji Trophy quarter closing in opposition to Jharkhand with out his consent.Saha was aggravated that CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das questioned his dedication after he pulled out of the Ranji league stage.Saha is peeved that his state affiliation has not supported him throughout his ‘robust instances’. He has verbally sought a no-objection certificates (NOC) from CAB to stop Bengal.

Not serious about workforce choice: Saha

Saha is at present having fun with a purple patch with the bat within the IPL with 312 runs from 9 matches, together with three half-centuries.

He was not picked for the Indian Test workforce with head coach Rahul Dravid conveying to him that they had been on the lookout for a youthful second keeper together with Rishabh Pant.

A livid Saha had then vented his ire at each BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Dravid.

So it got here as no shock that Saha was not picked within the squad for the one-off collection deciding Test in opposition to England in Edgbaston in June.

Saha mentioned he doesn’t wish to suppose a lot about Team India choice anymore and his repeated snubs.

“It’s always team first for me and not individual performance. I don’t think about (India team) selection as we are here to play the Qualifier One. All our focus is on the match,” Saha mentioned on the eve of their IPL Qualifier One in opposition to Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

“My main target always is to contribute in batting, keeping in every match that I play in and take the team over the line. That’s my first priority and it’s always a bonus to reach a personal milestone — fifty or 100.”

Saha relishing batting in high order

Talking about his wealthy vein of kind, Saha mentioned he is relishing batting on the high.

“The role given to me here suits me the best. I love to go all out, and take some risks in the first six overs,” he mentioned.

“I’ve played in the qualifier, IPL final in the past. I’m aware of the environment, but it’s just another match for us. Won’t do anything extra, that’s our planning,” he mentioned.