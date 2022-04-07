Mother and daughter injured in Russian bomb blast in Mykolaiv

This Ukrainian mom says she and her 15-year-old daughter have been caught within the blast of a Russian cluster bomb as they walked dwelling within the southern metropolis of Mykolaiv.

“Everything is fine with me, well, a little injured, the memory will last a lifetime, that’s for sure,” Marina Andriyash instructed Euronews.

“My child is in a second hospital, she is having surgery again, as her arm was sutured yesterday but her nerve is damaged. And today a doctor came and now she is having surgery again because her hand is not doing well, it hurt more than it was thought.”

Yet even in hospital, Marina doesn’t really feel secure. A day after she and her daughter suffered their accidents, 15 cluster bombs exploded exterior the constructing.

“We are peaceful people, we are not hurting anyone,” mentioned the chief doctor at Mykolaiv Hospital. “We are ready to help everyone who comes to our hospital. That is our main job. We have a huge number of people who come to us all time.”

This need to remain and assist was echoed by Marina, who works at a registry workplace.

“There are also constantly people who need to register, who need to register children with us, and our families are created directly there.

“I marry folks and our troopers who come to us.

“|I can’t leave my job, my country or my family, because this is our life here, this is our life, which is unfortunate.”